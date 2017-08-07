Nikon D90, Nikon 18-55mm, f/8, 1/20sec, ISO 200
This photo was made back in 2010 while I was photographing Lower Antelope Canyon with a photographer's pass. It was made during the sweetest light of the morning. Although this view is normally shot wide, I enjoyed the strength and power of this tighter crop.
2 comments on “Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA by Gary A Randall”
Woot! Gary Randall! So good.
Thanks Jesse. 🙂