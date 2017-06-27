PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Did you enjoy this post?
Story behind the picture
This is Loch Tulla near Bridge of Orchy in Scotland on a cold, windy January morning. I arrived just before sunrise hoping for some nice colour in the sky but was initially disappointed with cloudy overcast conditions. However, this being Scotland I simply waited 30 minutes and the conditions changed to more broken cloud with a faint hint of orange. I like these gloomy conditions which are so typical in this part of the world as they create great atmosphere and feel quite threatening. Needless to say that five minutes later it was pouring with rain and I was running to the car with my camera still firmly fixed to my tripod.
One comment on “Loch Tulla, Scotland by David Sharman”
Stunning imagery