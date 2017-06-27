Photo of the Week • Loch Tulla, Scotland

I am a keen landscape photographer from Kinross in Scotland. I use photography as an excuse to visit beautiful locations at silly times of the day when nobody else is around. My photography helps me pay close attention to the natural beauty which surrounds us and which previously passed me by. DAVID SHARMAN

Story behind the picture

This is Loch Tulla near Bridge of Orchy in Scotland on a cold, windy January morning. I arrived just before sunrise hoping for some nice colour in the sky but was initially disappointed with cloudy overcast conditions. However, this being Scotland I simply waited 30 minutes and the conditions changed to more broken cloud with a faint hint of orange. I like these gloomy conditions which are so typical in this part of the world as they create great atmosphere and feel quite threatening. Needless to say that five minutes later it was pouring with rain and I was running to the car with my camera still firmly fixed to my tripod.

Leave a comment Please join us in congratulating the Photo of the Week winner by leaving a comment below.