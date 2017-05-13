Photo of the Week • Liencres, Spain

As a latecomer I started into photography six years ago at the age of 38. I am an outdoor enthusiast and try to spend as much time as possible in nature. Wether in my home area or in any other place in the world, I always try to catch the moment. Clear skies are my ‘enemy’. BARBARA SEIBERL-STARK

Story behind the picture

I was exploring the area of northern Spain when I found this little sea stack at the coast of Liencres. I decided to go back in the morning to catch the ‘good light’ and I got lucky, as the flowers matched perfectly with the red tones in the morning sky. I tried different exposure times to get the picture I had in mind. Out of a few, this one-minute exposure is my favourite.

I like the silky water in contrast to the rocks, although it might not be to everyone taste. I think it’s important to try to create the pictures you feel best about, no matter what others think.

