PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Story behind the picture
I was exploring the area of northern Spain when I found this little sea stack at the coast of Liencres. I decided to go back in the morning to catch the ‘good light’ and I got lucky, as the flowers matched perfectly with the red tones in the morning sky. I tried different exposure times to get the picture I had in mind. Out of a few, this one-minute exposure is my favourite.
I like the silky water in contrast to the rocks, although it might not be to everyone taste. I think it’s important to try to create the pictures you feel best about, no matter what others think.
One comment on “Liencres, Spain by Barbara Seiberl-Stark”
great shot !