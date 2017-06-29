LEE Filters ProGlass IRND with Mark Bauer

LEE Filters ProGlass IRND with Mark Bauer
LEE Filters ProGlass IRND with Mark Bauer
Two years in the making, the ProGlass IRND range sets a whole new standard in high quality glass neutral density filters.

The ProGlass IRND range was initially designed for the movie industry, to meet the exacting requirements of leading cinematographers.

Indeed, these filters are remarkably neutral, with virtually no colour shift and extremely accurate stop values. And because they block both infrared and ultraviolet pollution, blacks remain pure and clean, while colours are crisp, punchy and vibrant.

ProGlass IRND filters are available for the LEE Seven5, 100mm and SW150 filter systems.

http://www.leefilters.com/index.php/camera/proglass-nd

For more inspiration and information:
http://www.leefilters.com

Mark Bauer: http://www.markbauerphotography.com

