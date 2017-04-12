LEE Filters introduces the 100mm Deluxe filter kit

Filters are more popular than ever, and their benefits in terms of getting the image right in-camera are widely recognised. However, it can be difficult to know where to start when choosing the right ones. LEE Filters has taken the guesswork out of the process with the introduction of the 100mm Deluxe filter kit. Containing no fewer than five filters, as well as a Filter Holder that comes ready assembled with two slots and a 105mm Accessory Ring attached, it couldn’t be simpler to get started with the 100mm system.

The 100mm Deluxe kit contains:

• A Filter Holder that allows the photographer to use two drop-in filters as well as a polariser, which screws onto the 105mm Accessory Ring.

• A Landscape Polariser, which not only polarises the scene, but also adds a subtle warm tone to the image. It can be used as wide as 16/17mm on a full-frame camera without vignetting, even with two further filters in the holder.

• The hugely popular Big Stopper, which reduces the exposure by ten stops, allowing the photographer to use wider apertures in bright conditions, or to slow down shutter speeds so that seas and skies take on those classic long-exposure qualities.

• A 1.2 (four stop) neutral-density medium graduated filter, which is ideal for shooting directly into the sun at the beginning and end of the day. At these times, there’s a big disparity between the exposure values of the sky and the foreground, and the 1.2 ND grad ensures the sensor records detail in both.

• A 0.9 (three stop) neutral-density hard graduated filter, which is renowned for its versatility and is indispensible to landscape photographers.

• A 0.6 (two stop) neutral-density medium graduated filter. New to the LEE Filters ND grad line-up, the medium grad is the perfect all-round filter and is already a firm favourite with many professional photographers.

The 100mm Deluxe filter kit retails at £605.58 (including VAT) – a saving of more than £80 on the individual cost of each filter and the holder.

Please note that the kit does not include an adaptor ring, which should be purchased separately.

For further information, contact LEE Filters on 01264 366245 or sales@leefilters.com

