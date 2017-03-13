Jackie Hubbard • Photographer of the Month

Jackie Hubbard I bought my first DSLR in college and that is when I fell in love with photography. It's been a big part of my life since. For the past decade my camera has been by my side - I freelanced for the college newspaper; working at a radio station I shot events & concerts; I shot photostories of people's lives; I've done family portraits, newborn & maternity photographs....But out of all this, my favorite is to capture nature and travel photography.



I love being outside, exploring new places and seeing a landscape for the first time. As a military spouse I move around quite a bit. Not all the places I've lived have been glamorous or exciting, but I make a point to go out and find the exciting. No matter where I am, I get out and roam and find beauty in it all. I've walked on glaciers in Alaska. I've seen city sunsets in Ohio. I've had a bear climb on my jeep in the Yukon. I've roamed the Redwood Forest. I've been awed by the vastness of the Grand Canyon. I've woken up to the waves of the sea after camping on the gulf sand in Louisiana. Because of this life, I've gotten to see many places and capture memories through the camera lens. Now I am excited to share my photos with you and world and to have a business that fuels my passion that can move with me...wherever that may be. I bought my first DSLR in college and that is when I fell in love with photography. It's been a big part of my life since. For the past decade my camera has been by my side - I freelanced for the college newspaper; working at a radio station I shot events & concerts; I shot photostories of people's lives; I've done family portraits, newborn & maternity photographs....But out of all this, my favorite is to capture nature and travel photography.I love being outside, exploring new places and seeing a landscape for the first time. As a military spouse I move around quite a bit. Not all the places I've lived have been glamorous or exciting, but I make a point to go out and find the exciting. No matter where I am, I get out and roam and find beauty in it all. I've walked on glaciers in Alaska. I've seen city sunsets in Ohio. I've had a bear climb on my jeep in the Yukon. I've roamed the Redwood Forest. I've been awed by the vastness of the Grand Canyon. I've woken up to the waves of the sea after camping on the gulf sand in Louisiana. Because of this life, I've gotten to see many places and capture memories through the camera lens. Now I am excited to share my photos with you and world and to have a business that fuels my passion that can move with me...wherever that may be.

IN MY BAG Nikon D800

NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II Lens

NIKKOR 17-55mm f/2.8G IF-ED Lens

MeFOTO BackPacker Travel Tripod

When did you start photography?

I bought my first DSLR when I was 18 and fell in love with photography. Since then I have upgraded my camera body and lenses to become a more serious photographer.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

I honestly look at the actual photograph, rather than the photographer. Therefore, I have respect for so many photographers...professional and amateur.

If it's a good photograph, then I am inspired.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Alaska...It's beauty is beyond measure. Mountains. Hills. Oceans. Ice. Aurora. Flowers. Wildlife. Snow. Sunsets. Alaska has it all and will forever be my favorite locations and most inspiring backdrop!

What are your future photographic plans?

I am working on getting published anywhere and everywhere for now. In the future, I would love to work solely as a freelance photographer and get to travel to new locations (Nepal, Africa, Montana, Norway).

What advice would you give to our readers?

Keep shooting...shooting for yourself, shooting for your livelihood, shooting for your dreams.

Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA by Jackie Hubbard • Photographer of the Month



VISIT THE PHOTOGRAPHER'S WEBSITE

Add post to my favourites