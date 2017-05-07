INTIMATE LANDSCAPES

Yosemite National Park, USA by Charlotte Gibb

Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L, f/16, 0.4sec, ISO 100 CHARLOTTE GIBB

The last few autumn leaves cling to the branches in a grove of cottonwood as Yosemite Valley prepares for winter.

The following day winter indeed arrived in the form of some much needed snow. It is extraordinary how fast the seasons move on this part of the world.