Intimate Landscapes by Charlotte Gibb

Intimate Landscapes by Charlotte Gibb
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW US

Did you enjoy this post?

Then please share it and let your friends know about it.

Views: 343
INTIMATE LANDSCAPES
Yosemite National Park, USA by Charlotte Gibb
Yosemite National Park, USA
Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L, f/16, 0.4sec, ISO 100
CHARLOTTE GIBB

The last few autumn leaves cling to the branches in a grove of cottonwood as Yosemite Valley prepares for winter.

The following day winter indeed arrived in the form of some much needed snow. It is extraordinary how fast the seasons move on this part of the world.

INTIMATE LANDSCAPE SUBMISSIONS


WILL YOU
BE NEXT?


Do you have a superb picture?
One of an intimate nature?
One that will impress us?

We’d love to publish your intimate landscape picture in Landscape Photography Magazine. Besides being published in the magazine, the feature will also be promoted via our Flickr and 500px pages, as well as all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.

Upload Your Picture

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.