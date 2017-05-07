Did you enjoy this post?
Yosemite National Park, USA by Charlotte Gibb
Canon 5D Mk II, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L, f/16, 0.4sec, ISO 100
The last few autumn leaves cling to the branches in a grove of cottonwood as Yosemite Valley prepares for winter.
The following day winter indeed arrived in the form of some much needed snow. It is extraordinary how fast the seasons move on this part of the world.
One comment on “Intimate Landscapes by Charlotte Gibb”
I really like this photograph; a lot!