Intense Light Values

Creating a diverse portfolio often involves experimenting with different light intensities. Trevor Anderson shares his advice for working with the intense light before and after the golden hour TREVOR ANDERSON

Making the most out of landscape photography often involves finding creative ways to approach subjects when perhaps the light isn’t traditionally optimal. Photographing under ‘golden hour’ light may not always be possible or ideal due to limited time or simply a landscape not receiving its optimal light at the times around sunrise and sunset. Throughout the years I have honed a series of approaches that make photographing non-peak light a viable option in many areas. Applying them has allowed me to extend the optimal photography time window and capture some unique images that wouldn’t have been possible around sunrise or sunset.

Finding subject matter that is at an angle to the sun is a great choice for being able to shoot while the sun is higher in the sky. The angled light is more graceful and allows for a greater potential of interaction between light and shadow. Photographing at an angle from the sun generally implies that...