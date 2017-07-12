In conversation… Joshua Cripps

Tiffany Reed Briley talks to nature photographer Joshua Cripps about a variety of subjects, including how he turned pro, working as a photographer, and the direction of the industry. Along the way he offers some great excellent advice on how to improve your photography JOSHUA CRIPPS

Hey Josh! Great to chat with you! Let’s get started where most art begins: Inspiration. What inspires you?

Hi Tiffany, thanks again for taking the time to talk photography with me. It is my third biggest passion in life, after watching funny cat videos on the Internet and collecting interesting grains of rice. To answer your question, I am inspired by the smile of every child and the wag of every puppy's tail. By the glint of mischief in a sea otter's eye, and the majestic sound of a herd of elephant seals.

But for real, the number one thing that keeps me excited about photography and has me constantly out shooting is, well, constantly being out shooting. For me, photography is an extension of the experiences I have in life. It is my way of trying to capture and explain the moments, places, and feelings that are most important to me.

And within that sentiment I find there are two separate, but related, paths that are rewarding. The first is gaining a deeper, more intimate knowledge of an area I already know well. Take Yosemite Valley for example. It is a place I have visited and shot over a hundred times. And yet, each time I visit I find hidden little nooks and crannies that give me a different glimpse of the Valley and show me new sides to all the icons I know so well. It is like peeling back the onion skin of your significant other, getting to know them more intimately, and building a deeper and more satisfying relationship.

The second path is really an extension of the first. It is still driven by the search for novelty, but rather than seeking novelty in a place I already know, it is discovering completely new places (to me). There is really a profound joy to be had by...