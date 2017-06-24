Hometown Glory



A trip to the Trotternish Ridge on the Isle of Skye did not take Alister Benn long to get to, but it gave him time to reflect on the topic of creative epiphanies. He shares his thoughts in this month’s article
ALISTER BENN

In the March issue, I wrote about our recent travels in western China and the creative revelations I had there. For now, we are back home on the Isle of Skye and I have been digesting these thoughts and putting some time into my images and other writing obligations.

My own creative development is very much a series of steps leading to a plateau where I consolidate for a while before taking the next series of steps. In my experience, the most rapid elevations in development are usually caused by one of two things, or more commonly both.

Refining my technical approach

I put a lot of time into keeping current with technical processing development, such as the Tony Kuyper V5 Panel. I devote enough time to make sure I understand the implications of the new technology and how it can improve my images. The same goes for experimenting with...

Read the whole feature inside issue 76

Alister Benn

Alister Benn is a full-time landscape photographer, author and guide. Having lived for over a decade in the Himalaya of Tibet and SW China, he now lives and works on the Isle of Skye with his wife Juanli Sun.

