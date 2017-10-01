CART –––Welcome to Landscape Photography Magazine
Good Compositions

Essays
Good compositions don’t fall from the sky. As Ian Plant explains, you need to check out different angles, seeing how visual elements align as you move back and forth, left and right, and even up and down
IAN PLANT

Ansel Adams once said: “A good photograph is knowing where to stand.” Although this quote gets repeated – a lot – few photographers take the time to ponder what it really means. Quite simply, where you stand with your camera directly impacts how your composition looks (for better or for worse), so if you want to create effective compositions, you need to think critically about where you stand and experiment freely with different positions relative to your subject. Thoroughly exploring a scene is the best way to ensure that you find something fresh, compelling and original. A little bit of curiosity goes a long way – if you aren’t asking yourself questions like ‘What would the view look like from over there?’ then you are limiting yourself to only the most obvious pictures, which, if they are obvious to you, will be obvious to everyone else who comes along.

Good compositions don’t just fall from the sky; you need to move your feet and check out different angles, seeing how visual elements align as you move back and forth, left and right, and even up and down. A number of things can affect your composition, including...

About Author

Ian Plant is a full time professional nature photographer, writer, and adventurer. His work has appeared in numerous magazines, books and calendars, and he is a frequent contributor to Popular Photography and Outdoor Photographer magazines, among others.

