Fifty Paths to Creative Photography

In this book Michael Freeman suggests an interesting approach towards structuring more creative images. Does it work? Can we all learn to take better pictures by drawing from his personal experience? DAVID HAY

Michael Freeman is a prolific author of photography books. He has written over 60 books on the practice of photography, selling over four million around the world. His most famous book, The Photographer’s Eye, was previously reviewed in LPM. In that book he analysed photographic compositions by superimposing a variety of shapes on the images to illustrate how the eye travelled around the image. In this book he takes a new approach, suggesting 50 different ‘paths’ towards structuring more creative images. Does this approach work? Can we all learn to take better pictures based on his personal experience?

I have always been suspicious of lists of things we should do. Almost every article on photographic technique seems to include ‘10 top tips’ on how to improve your photography. This panders to the short attention span of most people today. Private Eye magazine satirises this approach by publishing lists of 10 tips which always fizzle out at about tip 6 which is ‘…er that’s it’. Paul Simon’s song ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ didn’t actually create a list of reasons at all: imagine how long it would have taken? But Kate Bush’s 50 Words for Snow laid out just that. And now Michael Freeman is proposing that...