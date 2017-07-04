FEATURED ARTIST

Stu Meech from UK

I am a Landscape Photographer based in Warwickshire, UK. Since getting into photography I have developed a love of the outdoors, capturing the UK’s excellent range of land and seascape locations.

I tend to photograph in the southwest of the UK a lot, an area I know very well from having lived in both Christchurch, Dorset and Bath in Somerset. However, living in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, and working all over the country means I have been able to take photos from a much wider area than just my home patch. STU MEECH

The Project

Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work. You can see the full article with all the images in hi-definition inside issue 76 of the magazine.

The Gear

Nikon D750

Nikon 16-35mm f/4

Nikon 70-200mm f/4

Manfrotto 055CXPRO3 tripod

Lee Filters

The Response

When did you start photography?

I started out in 2008, shooting a bit of everything. I seriously got into landscapes in 2010 but I had two years out between 2012 and 2014 so it sort of feels like I started all over again when I picked my camera up again.

How important is photography for you?

It's very important for a variety of reasons. A major reason is having a creative outlet and the ability of getting outdoors, especially as my job is mostly indoors. However, I think it's important not to let it take over your life – it's nice to have little breaks so you can come back with motivation.

Your favourite and most inspiring location?

The New Forest is a location I come back to time and time again. There is a great variety of locations and as one of UK’s less popular national parks photographically speaking, you quite often have any given spot to yourself.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

There are so many wonderful landscape photographers that it's hard to pick one. Two who's work I like are Adam Burton & Lee Acaster, but for very different reasons. Adam's excellent vistas and Lee's excellent artful eye, compositions and infrared work.

What are your future photographic plans?

Be open to working out of my comfort zone as there are times when I think that I opt for safety in compositions and locations. There are so many places in the UK that I have not been too yet, so hopefully I will get an opportunity to visit those.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

Get up early in the morning a lot more often! It took me quite some time to realise that the best light is in the morning and I don't think I made as good use of some locations as a result.