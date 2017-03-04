Featured Artist • Jeffery P Waldorff from the USA

The Project

The Gear

Canon 5D Mk III

Canon 7D Mk II

Canon 14mm f/2.8L II

Canon 16-35mm f/2.8L II

Tokina AT-X 11-16mm f/2.8

Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L

Canon 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L II

Canon 500mm f/4L

Gitzo GT2541EX Series 2 Tripod

Gitzo G3750QR Series 3 Ballhead

Cokin Filters GND

Hoya Filters ND

BreakThrough Filters ND

B+W Filters CP

Tamrac Backpack

The Response

When did you start photography?

I developed an interest in photography while attending the University of Florida during the 1980s but my real passion for photography didn’t develop until over 20 years. Later, in 2008, I felt compelled to return to my childhood passion – nature – and purchased my first DSLR.

How important is photography for you?

Photography is second only to my family in importance. I honestly can’t imagine my life without it. Photography is the one thing that I do just for me; it has given me balance and a sense of wellbeing. If other people appreciate my photos, it is the ‘icing on the cake’.

Describe your favourite and most inspiring location and why it is your favourite.

My favorite location is the Gulf Islands National Seashore along the Florida Panhandle for the unspoiled beachscapes it provides. Its soft and subtle beauty offers endless photographic opportunities from the sugar white sand dunes of the Gulf shoreline to the more placid and varied shore of the inter-coastal waterway.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

Certainly Ansel Adams is the most inspirational photographer of all time. However, there are several photographers that inspire me today such as Ian Plant and Alex Noriega, because of the imagery they create without ‘overdoing it’, which is all too easy in this digital age.

What are your future photographic plans?

I plan to offer workshops in my area soon. Also, for various reasons, travelling has been difficult for me so I need to travel more to get out of my comfort zone. I am researching and planning trips to different areas around the US, however, Patagonia is the ultimate photographic destination for me.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

The Panhandle of Florida is very flat and doesn’t have strong compositional features (i.e. mountains, waterfalls, etc.) so shoot wide, low, and close to your foreground to add depth and visual flow to your images. Always look first for an interesting foreground element to use as a visual anchor.

JEFFERY P WALDORFF I am a software engineer living in Navarre, Florida, USA. As a child, while swimming and fishing in the local rivers, bayous and Gulf of Mexico along the Florida Panhandle, I developed a passion for the outdoors and nature. Today I enjoy capturing the simplicity, beauty and perfection of nature.

The camera is a way for me to experience nature and enable people to see the things that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to see or would have merely walked by without noticing. It pleases me when something about an image creates a unique connection with the viewer.

