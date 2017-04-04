Featured Artist • Derek Jecxz from the USA

The Project

Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work. You can see the full article with all the images in hi-definition inside issue 74 of the magazine.

The Gear

Hasselblad H1

Hasselblad H3DII39

Various Hasselblad lenses

Lee Filters

Formatt Hitech 165x165mm Filters

Gitzo 6x Carbon

Arca Swiss B1 Ballhead

Manfrotto Proball 469RC

ThinkTank Camera Bag

The Response

When did you start photography?

My interest in photography began at the age of 13 and my first camera was a Pentax K1000. A decade later, in the mid-1990s, things really took off. Back then I used Canon film cameras and I travelled across the United States on photo shoots. As I became more serious I switched to Hasselblad’s H system using film.

How important is photography for you?

My photography is extremely important and I devote an extensive amount of time and energy to creating new photographs.

Describe your favourite and most inspiring location and why it is your favourite.

While I live in the United States, I prefer to work in Canada because it is less developed, cleaner and more pristine. In northern Canada I am inspired by the remoteness of the landscape, the light lasts longer and I can focus my attention on creativity.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

Without a doubt, Galen Rowell. Galen made the best argument, in my opinion, of where the photograph begins, of having the image in mind first. It took many years to comprehend this and then years after that to fully see its implementation in my work and creativity. It was tragic that his life was cut short.

What are your future photographic plans?

Endeavor to be more creative! I am excited to see my photography evolve into a more creative and expressive form of art.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

Learn your tools so they become second nature. Your camera should be an extension of your body. Most important, learn about yourself and always remember that the photograph begins in your mind; make the photograph of the vision in your mind. Never limit yourself and constantly strive for better.

DEREK JECXZ My interest in photography began at a very young age. Over the past 25 years I have witnessed an evolution in both my thinking and technique.

Early on I was fascinated with how I could use my camera to capture images; it was really cool to see developed film several days later. However, over time I began to desire more from my photographs and my work shifted towards creative expression and making images of what I visualized in my mind.

I learned from making many mistakes and I strive to do better every step of the way.

