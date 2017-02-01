Featured Artist • Barbara Seiberl-Stark from Austria

The Project

Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work. You can see the full article with all the images in hi-definition inside issue 72 of the magazine.

The Gear

Nikon D810

Nikon D500

Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8

Nikon 20mm

Nikon 50mm

Nikon 85mm f/1.8

Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8

Sigma 150mm f/2.8 OS

Sigma 150-600mm

Nikon TC-E 2.0 III

Panasonic Lumix FZ-1000

Feisol CT-3442 Rapid Tripod

Arca P0 Ballhead

Haida Filters

Mindshift Gear Backpack

The Response

When did you start photography?

At the age of 38 I bought my first DSLR, so I am definitely a so called ‘latecomer’. However, I was interested in pictures (paintings) since my early childhood.

How important is photography for you?

Photography plays a big part in my life and I think it’s not over exaggerated if I call it a real passion. I love to be outdoors and travel around, so that’s the perfect combination for me – but above all are my family and my friends. They are the ‘first-place-keepers in my life.

Describe your favourite and most inspiring location and why it is your favourite.

I think you can see the beauty in almost every location, if you only open your eyes. One of the most ‘intensive’ areas I have visited in the past few years was Patagonia. The bizarre Rocks of the Torres del Paine or the Fitz Roy are really outstanding and the ‘turbulent’ weather creates absolutely 'magic moments'. But I also love the mountain areas of my homeland, Austria, or Italy.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

There are so many inspiring photographers that is really hard to pick one out. But the name that comes first in my mind is Elia Locardi. I love his post-processing style.

What are your future photographic plans?

At the moment I cannot spend too much time traveling around because I have an old dog, which needs my full attention. So, I try to find new perspectives and places in my closer environment. For the distance future I have Ecuador, Galapagos and Kamtschatka on my 'Bucket-List'.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

I think it is good to have photographers who inspire you but don’t make mistake and try to 'copy' them. Try to find your own style and don’t behave like a 'lemming'. It takes time to find your 'inner photographer' but it is worth searching for.



BARBARA SEIBERL-STARK I was born in 1973 in St.Pölten, a small town near Vienna, and jumped into photography very late. I love to be outdoors, especially in the mountains, where I can find the perfect balance to my job as a Physiotherapist.

A couple of years ago I became a member of two big Austrian Photoclubs, the ESV St.Pölten and the VTNÖ, where I value the exchanging of ideas with other photographers.

Although it’s not so common for a woman, I also love to talk about the technical aspects of photography and experiment with all kind of photographic equipment. I am not only interested in landscapes, but also in animals, sports and architecture.

