Featured Artist • Alan Short from UK

The Project

Every month we display the photographic work of an exceptional artist, display their exquisite images and ask a handful of questions about the photographer and their work. You can see the full article with all the images in hi-definition inside issue 71 of the magazine.



The Gear

Canon 6D

Canon 17-40mm f/4

Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS

Manfrotto 190 tripod

Lee filters

Nikon D7200

Sigma 10-20mm f/4

Nikon 300mm f/4



The Response

When did you start photography?

I started around 6 years ago and initially with a Lumix GF2. Then I moved on to a Canon 550D and it was then that my passion for landscapes really took hold, so I moved on to full frame as soon as I could afford it.

How important is photography for you?

Photography is my passion, so much so it would be my dream to give up the day job and do it full time. It’s also an essential method of relaxation for me and a great way to unwind from the stresses of daily life.

Describe your favourite and most inspiring location and why it is your favourite.

Without a doubt, Dunstanburgh castle. It has everything, fantastic light at sunrise and a superb rugged cliff face with the Lilburn tower standing proud on its summit. The beach is very dark at night and it is scattered with the most perfect boulder shaped rocks, making it a great location for astro photography.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

It was the work of Alistair Bennett that got me into landscape photography. His use of light and his unique post processing make his images stand out from the crowd. I am also a great fan of Mike Ridley, a great astro and landscape photographer!

What are your future photographic plans?

To hopefully travel to Iceland very soon. Also, to have more time to finish my timelapse film on Northumberland, as well as take more aerial pictures with my drone – there seems to be not enough hours in a day!

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

Take lots of photos, be on site at least an hour before sunrise, or sunset and read as many articles as you can. Don’t get too hung up on post processing, a well composed, interesting picture with great light is quite easy to process without much knowledge of Photoshop!

The Artist • Alan Short I have lived all my life on the breathtaking coast of Northumberland in England and I have always felt a strong bond to the fantastic shoreline that we have here. I love photography and, for me, to spend a couple of hours around sunrise at one of the many iconic locations, sometimes completely alone, is a true privilege.

In the last 6 years I have tried my best to capture the unique atmosphere and solitude of Northumberland. Whenever possible, I try to get the shot I want ‘in camera’ with the use of various filters, including 6 and 10 stop filters for long exposures!

I have lived all my life on the breathtaking coast of Northumberland in England and I have always felt a strong bond to the fantastic shoreline that we have here. I love photography and, for me, to spend a couple of hours around sunrise at one of the many iconic locations, sometimes completely alone, is a true privilege.In the last 6 years I have tried my best to capture the unique atmosphere and solitude of Northumberland. Whenever possible, I try to get the shot I want ‘in camera’ with the use of various filters, including 6 and 10 stop filters for long exposures!

Would you like to be our next Featured Artist? Your feature will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms and will be published in the magazine. What are you waiting for? Click the button to apply now! Featured Artist • Apply Now!

Add post to my favourites