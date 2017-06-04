FEATURED ARTIST

Fernando Krasovitzky from USA

To say that photography saved my life is not an overstatement. After my beloved wife passed away three years ago I was feeling lost and crippled. Seeking to ease my sadness and my pain I connected with the outdoors and soon discovered the amazing healing power of nature.

On my trips to some of the most wild and desolate places I had the fortune of witnessing a beauty beyond imagination, something which I could not describe in words, hence I decided to capture its essence through the lens and share it with the world. FERNANDO KRASOVITZKY

The Project

The Gear

Sony A7r II

Sony-Zeiss 16-35mm f/4

Sony-Zeiss 24-70mm f/4

Sony 70-200mm f/4

Lee filters

Really Right Stuff tripod

F-stop Backpack

The Response

When did you start photography?

Some time after my wife passed away in 2013 I woke up to the most beautiful sunrise. Something inside of me made me go out to the balcony and snap a picture with my phone. I suddenly felt a strange warmth in my soul. I then began shooting sunrises on a daily basis and soon after I got my first DSLR.

How important is photography for you?

Photography gave me a reason to move on and enjoy life again. I don’t know what it would have been of me without it. Along with my two children, photography is everything to me right now.

What is your favourite image of all time?

Glowing Autumn Forest by Christopher Burkett is probably my favourite image of all time from another artist. He captured the chaos in nature delicately with prefect light.

Your favourite and most inspiring location?

I have always been especially drawn to the mysticism and energy of the desert. It was there that I was able to experience a once in a lifetime moment: complete and utter silence. Death Valley in California is probably my favourite place to shoot because of its unbelievable surreal landscapes.

Who is your favourite past or present photographer?

Joseph Rossbach has been a kind of mentor to me ever since I began my journey. Not only he is a gifted artist but a great teacher too. I have learned a lot from him. His passion for this art and the outdoors is really inspiring.

What are your future photographic plans?

I plan on focusing more on Latin American landscapes, especially Argentina, my country of birth. Places like the US or Iceland have been photographed extensively and I wish to create original images from lesser known locations.

What advice would you give to a younger you about photography?

I have learned first-hand that life can be short. My advice would be to follow your dreams. The photography business may be very competitive but so is every other profession. If you really love photography then by all means go for it but don’t procrastinate. Study and practice hard every single day and aim to become best in the world.