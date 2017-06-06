PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Did you enjoy this post?
Story behind the picture
In late January I went on a ten day trip to Banff National Park, Oregon, and Utah. While planning for the Banff portion of my trip, I came across photos of winter at Emerald Lake (which is in nearby Yoho National Park) and it took my breath away. I had to see it for myself. I was looking to capture the glow of the Emerald Lake Lodge before dawn and under cloudy or mostly cloudy conditions. Luckily enough, one of the mornings I was there the weather forecast called for mostly cloudy conditions.
I got out of the car at the lake and scouted the area briefly. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. There were pillows of pristine snow everywhere, the lodge glowed even more than I could have imagined (maybe because there was a wedding there the night before), and the mountains rose majestically under some beautiful cloud cover. I could have set up just about anywhere and capture a fantastic picture, but this composition fit my eye the best. It was as perfect a morning as there could have been.
Yoho National Park.