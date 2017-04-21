Did you enjoy this post?
Then please share it and let your friends know about it.
The Project
On 22 April 2017, photographers around our planet will head into the field to photograph the landscape in a photographic celebration of Earth Day. Will you take part in the project?
The top picture will receive £100. The top 5 pictures will receive a Gold membership for a year.
Help us spread the word, use #EDPP2017 when sharing the news and please, do share this post – let's make our planet a better place for the next generations.
One submission per person is allowed • Entries close on 30 April 2017.
For any questions or remarks, please add a comment below.
The Story
Earth Day and its principles are the foundation for the Earth Day Photo Project. This endeavour brings people together from different countries in an effort to foster international peace and good will through nature. It unites photographers through a shared passion for the fragile beauty of our Earth and the need to come together to solve problems.
Emily Mount is the project coordinator.
Your Comments