Photo of the Week • Death Valley, California, USA

Well done, Dora Artemiadi

Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our We wish to congratulate Dora Artemiadi from Greece. Her beautiful picture of Wicklow National Park, Ireland has been chosen as. The picture will be published in a future issue of Landscape Photography Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum , Flickr and 500px pages, as well as all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.

Story behind the picture

Mesquite dunes Death Valley in sunset, on a very hot day.

The sky was not something special and most of the sunset colors were washed out. I had some wind that is visible mostly in the right part of the picture but what I was looking for were the shadows created at that time of day. So I found a spot where the curves in the sand were highlighted by the side light and where the shadows created could give me a more three dimensional picture.

Maybe summer was not the best choice for death valley but at the end I really enjoyed the wilderness of this park.

Death Valley, CA ,September 2016

Leave a comment Please join us in congratulating the Photo of the Week winner by leaving a comment below.

Dora Artemiadi From 12 years old, when I got my first camera, I was interested in Photography but I became more serious 5 years ago when I discovered Landscape Photography. One autumn day in 2011 I woke up in the darkness to take some photos of the sunrise for the first time. I didn't have a sunrise that day, but I discovered the sense of freedom and happiness that nature could give me. From that day my thoughts are only about the next trip and the next picture. Visit Website

PHOTO OF THE WEEK WILL YOU

BE NEXT? Do you have a superb picture?

One that will impress the team?

One worth sharing? Your picture will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will also be promoted via the website, f11news.com, Flickr, 500px, Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to more than 600.000 followers. Upload Your Picture

Add post to my favourites