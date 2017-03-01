Well done, Dora Artemiadi
Story behind the picture
Mesquite dunes Death Valley in sunset, on a very hot day.
The sky was not something special and most of the sunset colors were washed out. I had some wind that is visible mostly in the right part of the picture but what I was looking for were the shadows created at that time of day. So I found a spot where the curves in the sand were highlighted by the side light and where the shadows created could give me a more three dimensional picture.
Maybe summer was not the best choice for death valley but at the end I really enjoyed the wilderness of this park.
Death Valley, CA ,September 2016
Dora Artemiadi
From 12 years old, when I got my first camera, I was interested in Photography but I became more serious 5 years ago when I discovered Landscape Photography.
One autumn day in 2011 I woke up in the darkness to take some photos of the sunrise for the first time. I didn't have a sunrise that day, but I discovered the sense of freedom and happiness that nature could give me. From that day my thoughts are only about the next trip and the next picture.Visit Website
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
WILL YOU
BE NEXT?
Do you have a superb picture?
One that will impress the team?
One worth sharing?
Your picture will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will also be promoted via the website, f11news.com, Flickr, 500px, Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to more than 600.000 followers.
Did you enjoy this post?
Then please share it and let your friends know about it.
One comment on “Death Valley, California, USA by Dora Artemiadi”
War da vor langer Zeit!
Tiefster Golfplatz ( 11m unter Meeresspiegel ) Alte Postkutschenstation. Und oben am Hang grosszügige Location, wo “Buffalo Bill” mit seinem Freund die letzten Afternoons verbracht hat.