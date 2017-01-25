David Braun The recurring themes of my photography work involve the natural landscape, adventure, and sports. Being a transplant from the northeast, I am endlessly fascinated by the ecological diversity and spectacular beauty found in the western states. The recurring themes of my photography work involve the natural landscape, adventure, and sports. Being a transplant from the northeast, I am endlessly fascinated by the ecological diversity and spectacular beauty found in the western states. Current and past clients include travel and tourism agencies, sustainable natural resource companies, NGOs, state governments, and various action sports companies.

IN MY BAG Canon 5D Mk III

Canon 70 - 300 f/4-5.6

Canon 24 - 70 f/2.8L

Rokinon 11 - 16

Manfrotto 190X3 Three Section Tripod with MHXPRO-2W Fluid Head

When did you start photography?

I started getting really into photography when I moved to Lake Tahoe 10 years ago and have been shooting professionally for the past 4 years.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

Ansel Adams, Galen Rowell, Art Wolfe and Paul Nicklen.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

From the arid desert southwest to the lush rainforests of the pacific northwest, there are endless locations that inspire me. However, if I had to pick a favorite it would be Lake Tahoe. The lake has so many moods, the seasons are distinct, the storms are powerful, the surrounding mountains are tall and dramatic, the water has exceptional clarity, and the sunsets are often surreal.

What are your future photographic plans?

I have been pursuing photography as a profession for a few years now. I have a portfolio that I am proud of and I have done a variety of freelance photography work for different types of clients. My goal now is to turn photography into a real career and not still be dependent on another job. It will have to involve getting bigger assignments, getting more consistent work, and making more of a name for myself in this field. I am well aware of the many obstacles that stand in the way of making this transition but I am going to do whatever I can right now to make it a reality.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Get outside as much as possible and shoot whatever truly inspires you.

Mono Lake, California, USA by David Braun • Photographer of the Week



