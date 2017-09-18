Creative Gestation

Have you ever faced ‘artist’s block’? Most photographers do at some point and it can be very frustrating, but Rafael Rojas suggests that you embrace it as a period of gestation from which new ideas can emerge RAFAEL ROJAS

One of the most dreaded situations for photographers, and for most creative individuals in fact, is the infamous artist’s block. That feeling of not knowing what to photograph, where to gain back the lost enthusiasm, how to deal with our photographs and where to go with them.

Sooner or later all individuals go through one of these periods of creative stagnation. These are frequently lived with a mixture of frustration, anxiety and self doubt, mainly due to the erroneous idea that we are indeed going through a process of stagnation, when in fact, we'd better talk about something closer to a gestation.

Nothing comes from a vacuum. The most interesting projects, the most creative ideas and the most expressive artwork is always...