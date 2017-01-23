In Conversation… Joseph Rossbach • Interview By Tiffany Reed Briley In a wide-ranging interview, Tiffany Reed Briley discusses with Joseph Rossbach about his style, his choice of equipment and how photographers can turn professional, amongst many other topics

You have recently relocated with your family from the east coast to the west. Tell us a little about that decision to move and what you are looking forward to most.

Honestly, we wanted to be out west for a long time, but raising two kids and being close to family on the east coast was a priority while they were young. Once Amber (my wife) was offered a transfer with her company to the west coast we jumped at the chance. California was a great choice as it puts us close to family, great schools and excellent weather. For me, it is a great area to be so close to many of the places that I had to fly to many times a year anyway. Looking forward, I am really excited to not only continue visiting some of my favorite locales such as Zion National Park, the Colorado Plateau and Death Valley, but also having the chance to explore many new locations in California and the southwest that are now only a few hours drive from home!

One of the things I personally love about your work is your use of light and the realism of your imagery. When we had coffee a few weeks ago you mentioned a philosophy you have about real vs. perceived light. Can you share that with our readers?

Well, I started out in photography long before digital, so I learned early on that if you wanted to capture a magical moment you actually had to capture a magical moment. Shooting transparency film did not allow for major image manipulation, nor did it allow me to go even further beyond that by replacing skies, warping compositions and so on.

For me it has always been a chase for great light, something that actually happens much less often than most are led to believe. I strive for drama through honesty in my work. If the light isn’t right, I will not just drop that amazing sunset sky I shot a month ago into the image. That sort of thing won’t work for me. Not to mention that it becomes a cliché to see only grand images with big light all the time. When I look at a portfolio that only showcases those types of images, I think about...

Read the whole article inside issue 71.

Add post to my favourites