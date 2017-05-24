We all need to know how to make our images compelling. Ian Plant discusses a number of composition techniques that can help you connect with the viewer both emotionally and visually IAN PLANT

When making a landscape photo, it is important to create a compelling composition; one that will lead the viewer’s eye deeper into the scene. You can do this in several ways: 1) you can push the viewer’s eye; 2) you can pull the viewer’s eye; or 3) you can gently encourage the viewer to explore the composition. Arguably, there is not really much difference between pushing, pulling, encouraging, or whatever else you want to call it. The bottom line is that as an artist, you need to actively take charge by using composition to direct the viewer’s attention where you want it to be.

‘Pushing’ the eye is typically accomplished by using lines that lead the viewer into the composition. Leading lines coming in from the edges and corners are especially effective at propelling the eye directly into the...