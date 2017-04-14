Competition Time

No matter what motivates your landscape photography, one of the biggest drivers in bettering your work comes through the response from a panel of judges, as Andy Brown explains

Opportunities are endless, you might be a keen aficionado of a local photography club running regular competitions with limited entries (but honest appraisals!), or a seasoned entrant in international arenas up against honed professionals and amateurs alike.

If you have not yet done so, what is stopping you? Whatever your experience and skill there will be a platform to suit. And while not everyone is destined to win, the mere fact that you have entered puts you in with a shot.

How do you get it right and give yourself the best possible chance? Well, first and foremost...