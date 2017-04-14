Competition Time

Competition Time by Andy Brown
Enjoy Premium Content
No matter what motivates your landscape photography, one of the biggest drivers in bettering your work comes through the response from a panel of judges, as Andy Brown explains

Opportunities are endless, you might be a keen aficionado of a local photography club running regular competitions with limited entries (but honest appraisals!), or a seasoned entrant in international arenas up against honed professionals and amateurs alike.

If you have not yet done so, what is stopping you? Whatever your experience and skill there will be a platform to suit. And while not everyone is destined to win, the mere fact that you have entered puts you in with a shot.

How do you get it right and give yourself the best possible chance? Well, first and foremost...

Read the whole feature inside issue 74

Did you enjoy this post?

Then please share it and let your friends know about it.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer
Andy Brown

An ardent devotee to most genres of landscape photography, Andy’s primary fervour and passion is for mono and split-toned, ultra long exposure imagery.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.