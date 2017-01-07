Commondale, Yorkshire, England by Trevor Shelley

Sony A7R | Canon 16-35mm f4 IS | 1/8s | f13 | 100

Well done, Trevor Shelley

We wish to congratulate Trevor Shelley. His beautiful picture of Commondale, Yorkshire, England has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story
Trevor ShelleyA 4.30 am start as dawn is 5.30am in summer when the heather, with it's purple hues, are on the north Yorkshire moors. I spotted this tree whilst scouting locations. As well as heather the tall grasses and bright green moss add to the foreground interest.
A good sky and gentle light helped bring out the best of the location.
I was hoping for more of a mist - perhaps its was a little early in the year.
Normally heather is brown and boring but for a few weeks of each year the whole moors glow with its colours. This limited period in August is your best time for colourful images. Winter can also be stunning as snow is frequent - but then your images are more likely to be bleak and cold.
