Cokin and OmegaBrandess introduce dedicated adaptor ring For Olympus M.ZUIKO 7-14mm F2.8 PRO

July 19, 2017 - OmegaBrandess is pleased to announce Cokin’s developement of an adaptor ring specifically designed for the Olympus M.ZUIKO 7-14mm F2.8 PRO lens. The characteristic of this lens is to have a built-in hood and a round shaped front element without a thread. As a consequence, it was impossible to use filters on this lens, albeit tailored for landscape photography. After extensive development and testing, Cokin engineers have come up with a nice and easy solution to use filters that are essentials for landscape photography such as neutral density, graduated neutral density and circular polarizer filters.

The main component of the device is positioned around the lens body, then screwed on the adaptor ring, whose guides precisely fit the hood shape. The XL size (X-PRO Series) filter-holder (included in the kit) is then attached on the ring, leaving two slots available for filters. XL size filters are 130mm wide – a reduced footprint as compared with existing 150mm filter systems.

The XL filter-holder is compatible with CREATIVE filters, and neutral density (ND and GND) glass filters from the NUANCES range. It can be used on lenses with different diameters by using compatible adaptor rings available from diameter Ø62 to Ø112.

