Photo of the Week • Buus, Baselland, Switzerland

I am a landscape photographer based out of the small town of Solothurn in Switzerland. Photography to me is a passion, it’s a way of life that enables me to express my thoughts and feelings. ROLAND MOSER

Story behind the picture

I discovered this cherry tree a few years ago while scouting the area for a cherry blossom workshop I gave with fellow Swiss photographer Adrian Wirz. We saw this solitaire tree from high above a hill and we thought we’ve had to have a closer look. It was the most beautiful cherry tree I have ever seen in my life, and I think it’s the most beautiful cherry tree in Switzerland.

Unfortunately, the conditions were not really perfect the following couple of days, even though the tree was in full bloom. This spring I thought it might be looking perfect after a storm we had, but I missed that extraordinary moment by a couple of minutes. A couple of days later I visited it once again for sunrise. I expected some nice colours in the sky but it did not happen, so I waited for the sun to rise and took a couple of exposures.

