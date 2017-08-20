Book Review: Photographing the Zion Narrows

Book Review: The Photographic Message

By Nico Debarmore

This slim, pocket-sized volume has only one job to do, to guide you to the best locations in Zion NP to capture the canyon wall glow. David Hay has the review

This is not as simple as you might think. The glow is not caused simply by direct sunlight falling on the walls at the best time of day. Instead, it is found at locations where the light bounces across the width of the canyon from an illuminated surface onto a shaded wall opposite, producing softer, lower contrast light. This is much harder to predict as it varies depending on the angle of the walls and the width of the canyon at that point. The only way to find the very best locations to see and photograph the glow is to spend a lot of time in the Zion Narrows. This is what the author has done.

The book details over 20 locations where photographers can capture the glow. Each location has the GPS co-ordinates, the hiking distance in miles, the time taken to reach the location in minutes and the best time of day for the maximum effect. The author also awards each location a score from 1-5 with 5 being the best. This score is based simply on...