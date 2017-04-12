Book Review: A Photographer’s Life

A Photographer’s Life
After a near-death experience, Jack Dykinga has written a new book which charts his photographic journey from hard news to remote desert landscapes. A Journey from Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist to Celebrated Nature Photographer

In a remarkable career, the author has moved from photographing people to photographing places, from black and white film to sumptuous colour and from the city to the desert. In this book he describes his career with the benefit of hindsight, brought sharply into focus by his close brush with death.

In his early career as a photojournalist, he comes across as a driven individual, moving from newspaper to newspaper to climb the ladder of success. This competitive nature was essential when you had to be the first with any story or produce the best images of any event. His photojournalism career led to a Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography when he photographed mentally handicapped people being kept in deplorable conditions. Eventually, he tired of having to cover assignments that had nothing to do with news and handed in his resignation.

In 1981 he pioneered the idea of leading photography trips for landscape photographers...

