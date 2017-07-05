BEHIND THE SCENE

Coffin Mountain, Oregon, USA

Blea Tarn, Lake District, England • Nikon D610, Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8, f/11, 1/8sec, ISO 100 SIMON OWENS

Blea Tarn has long been a favourite location of mine, even before I got into landscape photography. It is located in Langdale, which is a part of the Lake District that I have visited for many years. The area is ideal for climbing and hiking among other things and has a feeling of isolation compared to the more popular tourist parts.

I had a hunch that the tarn would be very still on that morning. With a south easterly wind of only 4mph, I knew that the area would be sheltered from the breeze by Lingmoor Fell, a mountain which stands at 466 meters behind this view. I was also hoping that another element would be in perfect sync, the sun. With the sun rising to the rear of where I was standing, I was very hopeful that the Langdale Pikes in the distance would be illuminated by the early morning light. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Still, I think that the conditions were far more of a representation of the Lake District. Moody and overcast with a threat of rain.

I chose the rocks in the foreground to create a dramatic composition and add depth to the image. I did contemplate a longer focal range to capture the reflections and symmetry of the hills and mountains, but I think this worked out much better.