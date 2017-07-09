Big Sky, Montana, USA by Paul Holdorf

Big Sky, Montana, USA by Paul Holdorf
Big Sky, Montana, USA
Big Sky, Montana, USA
Nikon D5100, Nikon 55-300mm, f/13, 1/100sec, ISO 400
PAUL HOLDORF

Sunrise in the mountains is an incredible experience. It starts on the eastern horizon with a soft glow and the stars begin to fade, while the edges of the clouds begin to turn a dark red.
The light and clouds are moving endlessly. The light and shadow games create an unmatchable palate of colors. The reds begin to march across the sky as if heeding Horace Greeley's words, “Go West young man, go west.”

Soon the red fades to orange and yellow as the sun’s glorious rays begin to illuminate the highest places and chase the shadows down the mountains. Even on a frigid, sub-zero morning like this, there is warmth in the sun rays and it soaks right down into your soul, giving birth to the optimism of a new day. Yes, indeed, if you have not encountered the mountains at sunrise, go find a mountain and watch the grand spectacle that is sunrise.

Enjoy this feature in HD inside issue 77

