Did you enjoy this post?
Then please share it and let your friends know about it.
Big Sky, Montana, USA
Nikon D5100, Nikon 55-300mm, f/13, 1/100sec, ISO 400
Sunrise in the mountains is an incredible experience. It starts on the eastern horizon with a soft glow and the stars begin to fade, while the edges of the clouds begin to turn a dark red.
The light and clouds are moving endlessly. The light and shadow games create an unmatchable palate of colors. The reds begin to march across the sky as if heeding Horace Greeley's words, “Go West young man, go west.”
Soon the red fades to orange and yellow as the sun’s glorious rays begin to illuminate the highest places and chase the shadows down the mountains. Even on a frigid, sub-zero morning like this, there is warmth in the sun rays and it soaks right down into your soul, giving birth to the optimism of a new day. Yes, indeed, if you have not encountered the mountains at sunrise, go find a mountain and watch the grand spectacle that is sunrise.
MONOCHROMATIC INSPIRATION SUBMISSIONS
WILL YOU
BE NEXT?
Is it absolutely gorgeous?
Does it come with a short story?
We’d love to publish your black & white landscape picture in Landscape Photography Magazine. Besides being published in the magazine, the feature will also be promoted via our Flickr and 500px pages, as well as all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.
Your Comments