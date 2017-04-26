Between the Notes

Between the Notes
By drawing parallels between music and photography, Alister Benn discusses the benefits of providing a fewer number of focal points in composition to allow the viewers to fill in the gaps themselves

Anyone of a certain age grew up listening to Pink Floyd, and even those who would not confess to be fans, would at least grudgingly acknowledge the guys were incredibly creative and progressive for their day. Listening to an album such as Dark Side of the Moon today, it is unthinkable that it was recorded 43 years ago.

As the youngest of three brothers, I grew up listening to what they listened to, and I cut my teeth on ‘Prog’ before I was old enough to know any better! I recall reading an interview with David Gilmour many years ago, where he said he made up for his lack of relative technical proficiency as a guitarist with lots and lots of feel. By modern standards, he is a slow, laid-back player, and it is those simplistic, minimalistic nuances I’d like to dwell on today.

The parallels between music and the visual arts are there to see. We use the same language to express how we feel and why we like something. Using that analogy, the impact of many images...

Alister Benn

Alister Benn

Alister Benn is a full-time landscape photographer, author and guide. Having lived for over a decade in the Himalaya of Tibet and SW China, he now lives and works on the Isle of Skye with his wife Juanli Sun.

