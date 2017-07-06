Photo of the Week • Banff National Park, Canada

I am a photographer specializing in truthful images to inspire feelings. I have spent countless days reflecting on defining my style of photography. More important than style is to be aware of your surroundings. Capturing the truth of life, I guess you can say is my style, but what I enjoy the most is capturing what I feel. It builds on context that can be inspired by the viewer’s personal connection with the photograph. RUI SANTOS COSTA

Story behind the picture

Human-focused philanthropy inspires me to go beyond my self-being and focus on how I can help others, contribute to reducing my carbon footprint, and educate societies on the preservation of our natural landscapes. The idea was to use visual elements to educate people of the outlook of our future. With visual elements, I'm hoping it will prioritize society to start investing in a sustainable world as for future generations to thrive.

