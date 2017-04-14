Free Annual Issue 2017

Selecting content for the Annual is great fun, but also very difficult as LPM readers and contributors send us so many superb images and features throughout the year. Even starting to shortlist content from the past 12 issues is no easy task. Many of the articles we have published received great responses from readers and followers and we’ve tried to include as many of these in the Annual as possible, as well as a small selection of the reader images that blew us away.

If you have downloaded LPM here for the first time, we hope you enjoy the read and will consider joining us for more exclusive content straight to your inbox every month. If you have read the articles before in your monthly magazine, perhaps revisiting them will throw up a new perspective or idea, or just give you the perfect reason to put your feet up with a coffee for a couple of hours.

Coming up: Marc Adamus and his inspirational feature, ‘Exploring Exposure’.

‘Behind the Photograph’, an exclusive article for LPM by Charlie Waite, which we originally published back in 2016.

In ‘Monochromatic Inspirations’, Nathan McCreery describes why black and white photography is so important to him and offers advice on how to get the best monochromatic images.

Also, in a wide-ranging interview, Tiffany Reed Briley talks with award winning photographer Joseph Rossbach about his style, his choice of equipment and how photographers can turn professional.

Finally, a big thank you to our growing army of readers, subscribers and followers who continue to make LPM the most successful and talked-about landscape photography magazine in the world. In the last 12 months we have seen our audience continue to build, commissioned more features than ever before, given away fantastic products and launched our new online news and forum website, f11news.com. So, as we roll up our sleeves to start work on the next 12 issues, we very much hope you will stay with us and enjoy the journey.

Dimitri Vasileiou, Editor of LPM

dimitri@landscapephotographymagazine.com