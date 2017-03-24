Abstractions Part 2

In the second part of his series on abstraction, Alain Briot discusses how to go about creating abstract photographs, starting with the selection of a subject going on to the strategies you can use to create the final image

Creating an abstract photograph means removing the context in which the subject is found. Doing so leaves us with an image filled with visual information that does not give us an indication as to what the original subject was. What the image is about, or of, is up to us to decide. This opens the door to multiple interpretations of the image. Each viewer brings his or her idea regarding what the image is about.

How abstract images are created
“There is no abstract art. You must always start with something. Afterwards you can remove all traces of reality.” Pablo Picasso

In the quote above, what Picasso means is that immediate abstraction is not possible because no matter what we photograph, paint, draw, sculpt or otherwise create, we always start with something real. It is only by removing parts of this reality that we can achieve an abstraction...

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

