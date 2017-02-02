Abstractions

Abstractions By Alain Briot
Abstraction is an artistic technique that is very well suited to digital photography. In his first article in a series on abstraction, Alain Briot defines what abstraction is and compares it to more traditional photography

Creating images that are unique and stand out from the work of other photographers is becoming more and more challenging. Locations that used to be little known are now easy to find and visited by photographers regularly. Technology, both camera gear and software, is making the creation of photographs easier and easier. Photography has become one of the most popular hobbies and is attracting new practitioners daily. Everyone has a cell phone; therefore, everyone can photograph anything they want. Of course, many of these people are not serious photographers. However, this situation generates two main issues for those that are serious about photography.

First, it is becoming increasingly difficult to create images that are distinguishable from those of other photographers.

Second, it is challenging to keep our enthusiasm, motivation and creativity in the face of ever-increasing competition and quantity of photographs. Faced with this situation, it is tempting to believe that...

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials.

