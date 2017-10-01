CART –––Welcome to Landscape Photography Magazine
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»»A Question of Style

A Question of Style

Views: 2
Essays
Do you have a style that you think defines your work? Or do you feel constrained by what other consider your style? Alister Benn discusses the advantages and disadvantages of a photographer’s style
ALISTER BENN

What is my style? Am I defined by it, or even confined by it? In this month’s article I’d like to pose some questions and reflect on my own development and my quest to understand myself. In short, that’s just about the only purpose of my photography that has any real meaning to me as a person. In these days of global networks our images can be seen by tens of thousands, if not millions of people every week. Our photographs are in many ways our global online identity, with people who don’t know you making judgements on you as a person by the types of images you make.

As a professional photographer, my images have a great deal of utility, some clearly commercial in nature, while others are more introspective and personal. I can honestly say though, not a single image goes online without one question being asked: ‘Do I like it?’

Utility
Images clearly have a purpose, and often this purpose determines the style we may choose to use. For example...

Read the whole feature inside issue 80

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

About Author

Alister Benn

Alister Benn is a full-time landscape photographer, author and guide. Having lived for over a decade in the Himalaya of Tibet and SW China, he now lives and works on the Isle of Skye with his wife Juanli Sun.

Related Posts

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

s2Member®