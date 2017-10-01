A Question of Style

Do you have a style that you think defines your work? Or do you feel constrained by what other consider your style? Alister Benn discusses the advantages and disadvantages of a photographer’s style ALISTER BENN

What is my style? Am I defined by it, or even confined by it? In this month’s article I’d like to pose some questions and reflect on my own development and my quest to understand myself. In short, that’s just about the only purpose of my photography that has any real meaning to me as a person. In these days of global networks our images can be seen by tens of thousands, if not millions of people every week. Our photographs are in many ways our global online identity, with people who don’t know you making judgements on you as a person by the types of images you make.

As a professional photographer, my images have a great deal of utility, some clearly commercial in nature, while others are more introspective and personal. I can honestly say though, not a single image goes online without one question being asked: ‘Do I like it?’

Utility

Images clearly have a purpose, and often this purpose determines the style we may choose to use. For example...