2016 Gear Roundup By Mark Bauer Last year was fairly productive for some of the camera brands, but not for all. Mark Bauer looks back, remembers some of the new gear releases and adds notes on what has been released and what 2017 will bring

I have to confess to being a bit of a gear-head. I know that I should be above such behaviour, that equipment doesn’t matter and that it’s only the final image which is ultimately important. But no matter how often I tell myself all of that, it doesn’t stop me from enjoying shiny new toys – one of the things that I most look forward to in my job is getting to play with lots of different kit.

It is getting towards the end of November as I write this; Christmas adverts have started on the TV and seasonal displays have been put up in the shops. The end of another year is approaching with frightening velocity. So, looking back over 2016, what kit has caught my eye?

Well, as a Canon user I was especially keen to see what was going to come from that stable. Would there be some new sensor technology and would the new sensors finally match the performance of Sony and Nikon sensors in terms of dynamic range? What surprises would the long-awaited 5D Mk IV bring?

Well, possibly the biggest surprise with the 5D Mk IV was the pricing, certainly in the UK, where Canon are asking £3,599 for this new camera. It would be fair to say that this raised a few eyebrows – I for one, am still trying to detach mine from the office ceiling. It seems like a capable camera but doesn’t really seem to bring anything new to the table, apart from maybe Image Microadjustment, which allows photographers to fine-tune focus in post-processing, but whose real-world usefulness has been questioned in early reviews. Dynamic range is improved compared to previous Canon cameras but still lags behind comparable cameras from Nikon and Sony. When you consider that you can pick up a Nikon D810 and a couple of lenses for the same price as a 5D Mk IV, it makes the price seem – to put it politely – ambitious.

It has been a big year for Canon as they also upgraded their flagship 1DX with the Mk II. In this case they seemed to get just about...

