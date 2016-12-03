We wish to congratulate Fatima Lima. Her beautiful picture from White Sands, New Mexico, USA has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
As I was hiking the hills of sand as I came across this lonely tree. It was just like love at first sight. At that moment I knew I had to wait for the magic sunset light there and take pains in finding the best angle for the picture. And soon I realized that I would get that pink and blue color in the background as the sun would set just on the opposite side. And the result was exactly what I had planned.
One comment on “White Sands, New Mexico, USA by Fatima Lima”
Beautiful photo.