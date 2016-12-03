Photo of the Week • The story

It was my first time in White Sand Dunes Monument, New Mexico (USA) last January. I arrived in time for the sunset and decided to wander around to get to know the place and choose spots to photograph along the week. I did not expect much for the first day and I usually don´t. I believe in planning, studying the site and analysing the light. However, that day it was quite different.As I was hiking the hills of sand as I came across this lonely tree. It was just like love at first sight. At that moment I knew I had to wait for the magic sunset light there and take pains in finding the best angle for the picture. And soon I realized that I would get that pink and blue color in the background as the sun would set just on the opposite side. And the result was exactly what I had planned.