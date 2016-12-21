Victor Carreiro I am a photographer from San Francisco, California. I picked up a camera for the first time about four years ago and quickly fell into the vast world of landscape photography. I started photographing local areas along the coast of San Francisco until the urge to go beyond left me powerless. Wilderness photography has since become a fulfilling passion that has opened up an unexplored world of light and beauty. I am a photographer from San Francisco, California. I picked up a camera for the first time about four years ago and quickly fell into the vast world of landscape photography. I started photographing local areas along the coast of San Francisco until the urge to go beyond left me powerless. Wilderness photography has since become a fulfilling passion that has opened up an unexplored world of light and beauty.

IN MY BAG Nikon D750

Nikon D610 backup

Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8

Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8

Feisol CT-3401 Tripod

Sirui K-20X Ballhead

F-Stop Tilopa Backpack

When did you start photography?

I purchased my first camera on a whim about three years ago without knowing the day before that I would have a camera in 24 hours. An expensive impulse buy I suppose. Without much research I picked a Nikon D5100, which served me well as a beginner trying to figure out this foreign machine. Not until I got my second camera a year later did I start to get serious about the whole thing.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

There are a handful of photographers who seem to stand out from the bunch for various reasons. Ansel Adams (of course!) for his timeless influence and dark room sorcery; Marc Adamus for his unparalleled exploration and ability to make me say "Wow!" aloud whenever I see one of his images; Ted Gore for his compositional delicacy and thoughtfulness; Alex Noriega for his exceptionally fine-tuned post-processing. One of my favorite non-landscape photographers is Timothy Allen, a photojournalist who did a lot of stunning work for the BBC's Human Planet.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Since I haven't been to Patagonia yet, I would probably say that the Eastern Sierra mountain range is one of my favorite locations to visit. It displays California's scenic diversity and offers almost unlimited photographic opportunities, not to mention it's a short drive to Death Valley. The Columbia River Gorge in northern Oregon is also high up on the list.

What are your future photographic plans?

Keep on shooting, explore new places, refine my techniques. I try to come back with my best images on every trip I take. Several people have asked me to lead some workshops, so I may endeavor to make that happen in the near future.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Wrestle with your photography. What I mean is this: Consider your landscape image an opponent that is seeking to show you that you cannot control it. From composing the shot in the field to making final touches in post-processing, it is a battle of controlling chaotic elements that are not easily subdued. Get frustrated, start from scratch six times, admit defeat when it happens, and ultimately you will grow as an artist. But don't give up and make and produce an image that you've failed to master. My images are not my friends; they are my defeated foes that I've locked up in the prison of my portfolio.

Kofa Mountains, Western Arizona, USA by Victor Carreiro • Photographer of the Week



