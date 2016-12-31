Photo of the Week • The story

Went to the Island of Giudecca for a 3 night break with my wife arriving in Venice just as mist, rain and dampness arrived everywhere! Just great weather for a landscape photographer but not my wife! Exploring this small island facing directly opposite to St Mark's square opened up some great shots that couldn't be replicated the following day when the sun came out... so I was very lucky. I prefer the moody landscape and had to add so little post production photoshop drama.