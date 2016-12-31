We wish to congratulate Roy Fraser. His beautiful picture of Venice, Italy has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
Photo of the Week • The story
Went to the Island of Giudecca for a 3 night break with my wife arriving in Venice just as mist, rain and dampness arrived everywhere! Just great weather for a landscape photographer but not my wife! Exploring this small island facing directly opposite to St Mark's square opened up some great shots that couldn't be replicated the following day when the sun came out... so I was very lucky. I prefer the moody landscape and had to add so little post production photoshop drama.
