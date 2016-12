Well done, Bernardo Galmarini



We wish to congratulate Bernardo Galmarini. His beautiful picture of Torres Del Paine, Chile has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story A dead forest near Nordenskjold Lake, in Torres Del Paine National park, Chile.





