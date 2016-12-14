Sherry Rosen I got my first camera at the age of nineteen and told my mom that I wanted to work for National Geographic. Life happened and I became a paralegal instead. A couple of months after 9/11, I went to New York. Wanting to take good pictures, I purchased my first Nikon (N60 - film). In 2012, I decided to dip my toes in the world of digital photography. I started volunteering as a photographer for local shelters and rescue groups. Over the past 4 years, I have taken many classes, attending workshops, and read books to improve my photography skills. I have since broadened my repertoire to include nature and lifestyle portraits. My favorite subject is the majesty that is Mother Nature. I am a portrait photographer by choice and a landscape photographer by passion. I got my first camera at the age of nineteen and told my mom that I wanted to work for National Geographic. Life happened and I became a paralegal instead. A couple of months after 9/11, I went to New York. Wanting to take good pictures, I purchased my first Nikon (N60 - film). In 2012, I decided to dip my toes in the world of digital photography. I started volunteering as a photographer for local shelters and rescue groups. Over the past 4 years, I have taken many classes, attending workshops, and read books to improve my photography skills. I have since broadened my repertoire to include nature and lifestyle portraits. My favorite subject is the majesty that is Mother Nature. I am a portrait photographer by choice and a landscape photographer by passion.

IN MY BAG Nikon D750

Nikon D7100

Nikkor 50 mm

Nikkor 85 mm

Nikkor 24-120

Nikkor 28-300

Sigma 150-600 Contemporary

Hoodman's Loupe

Yongnuo 568

B+W filters

Vanguard Alta Pro 283CT

Think Tank Airport Essentials

When did you start photography?

I got my first camera at the age of nineteen and told my mom that I wanted to work for National Geographic. Life happened and I became a paralegal instead. A couple of months after 9/11, I went to New York. Wanting to take good pictures, I purchased my first Nikon (N60 - film). In 2012, I decided to dip my toes in the world of digital photography, and bought a red Nikon D3100.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

Ansel Adams, the consummate and unparalleled landscape photographer. I had the incomparable opportunity to stand in his footsteps at Snake River in Wyoming in June 2016. I am planning a trip to Yosemite in 2017, and hopefully will stand in his footprints again. I am also a huge fan of Clyde Butcher.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Hands down, the Grand Tetons. On the first morning, we arrived at location, Schwabacher Landing, at approximately 4:30 a.m. It was VERY cold - approximately 38 degrees - and dark. We were layered up, and I wore fingerless gloves with hand warmers tucked inside. We all set up our gear - tripods and remote shutter releases - and adjusted our settings and we waited. And waited. At approximately 5:30 a.m., the sun began to light the sky. As the majestic Tetons were revealed in front of me, tears streamed down my face. I have never in my life experienced such an overwhelming feeling that is still completely indescribable. The workshop leader had been to the Grand Tetons 40 times before and had only see the type of cloud inversion we were privileged to witness on FIVE previous occasions.

What are your future photographic plans?

I am planning a trip to Yosemite in 2017. This will be my big trip for the year, but I also am planning on several weekend trips, including Arizona, Jekyll Island, and San Francisco. I will be attending ImagingUSA in San Antonio to see my images on exhibit as well as attend several classes. I am constantly taking classes to improve my photographic skills. Ideally, in the next three years, I would like to be working on my photography full-time, hopefully in Western North Carolina.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Practice, practice, practice, study, learn, and practice more. And above all, follow your dream. Don't let anyone talk or laugh you out of pursuing your passion.

Schwabacher Landing, Grand Teton National Park, USA by Sherry Rosen • Photographer of the Week



