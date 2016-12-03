Photo of the Month • November 2016 Winner Waheed Akhtar
Waheed wins a Platinum membership for a year
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the January 2017 issue of LPM in high definition – do not miss it!
We wish to congratulate Waheed Akhtar from the United Arab Emirates for being the winner of November 2016 Photo of the Month event with this beautiful picture. Top class capture, well done.
Story behind the picture
Took this photo in the Empty Quarter (also known as Rub' al Khali). It's the largest sand desert of the world. The desert covers some 650,000 sq. km (250,000 sq mi) including parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
I was out to take milky way shots here and waiting for the sun to set and than these colors popped up suddenly as the sun went down. Though you don't see such sunsets in Summer here but was quite lucky that day. The best sunset got so far this summer.
Finalists
Please leave a comment below, it will mean a lot to the photographers.
Enter our POTM event
Enter POTM
Send us your picture
Enter Here!
win our grand prize
Add post to my favourites
About LPM Team
View all posts by LPM Team | Visit Website »
4 comments on “POTM November 2016 Winner Waheed Akhtar”
No, I have not received any email about account status change and I can’t download too.
Can you please log out, clear your browser’s cache and login again?
Many thanks LPM for the honor. Would love to know how can I avail the won platinum membership for a year.
Thanks.
Your membership status has already been changed to Platinum. You can login to your account to take advantage of the upgrade.
We sent you an email notification about the account status change. Did you not receive our email?