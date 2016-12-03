POTM November 2016 Winner Waheed Akhtar

Abu Dhabi, UAE by Waheed Akhtar

By Waheed Akhtar »
Canon 6D | Samyang 14mm | 5sec | f/8 | 50

Photo of the Month • November 2016 Winner Waheed Akhtar
Finalists

  2. Many thanks LPM for the honor. Would love to know how can I avail the won platinum membership for a year.

    Thanks.

    Reply

    1. Your membership status has already been changed to Platinum. You can login to your account to take advantage of the upgrade.
      We sent you an email notification about the account status change. Did you not receive our email?

