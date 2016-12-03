Waheed wins a Platinum membership for a year

The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the January 2017 issue of LPM in high definition – do not miss it!

We wish to congratulate Waheed Akhtar from the United Arab Emirates for being the winner of November 2016 Photo of the Month event with this beautiful picture. Top class capture, well done.



Story behind the picture

Took this photo in the Empty Quarter (also known as Rub' al Khali). It's the largest sand desert of the world. The desert covers some 650,000 sq. km (250,000 sq mi) including parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

I was out to take milky way shots here and waiting for the sun to set and than these colors popped up suddenly as the sun went down. Though you don't see such sunsets in Summer here but was quite lucky that day. The best sunset got so far this summer.