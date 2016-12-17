Photo of the Week • The story

I stopped to take the photograph as the light shimmering across the wee loch and illuminating The Old Man of Storr looked lovely, whilst casting a few shadows on the foreground hillside. I work for a small tour company out of Edinburgh and so am often up on the island. I see this image in all sorts of weather!This was taken on a particularly lovely morning in March 2015. There is a small set of sheep pens and an easy pull in area to park up. I walked down to the fence just below the pens, whilst trying to avoid getting stuck in the soft peat. I wanted to get as much of the loch, wee island and hillscapes in the shot as my lens would allow. I waited a good thirty minutes or so for the light to bounce off the Old Man, whilst giving me the contrast I was hoping for. I loved the inviting look of the freshly fallen soft snow on The Storr Ridge to the left.