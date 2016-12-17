We wish to congratulate Karen Marr. Her beautiful picture of Loch Fada, Isle of Skye, Scotland has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
This was taken on a particularly lovely morning in March 2015. There is a small set of sheep pens and an easy pull in area to park up. I walked down to the fence just below the pens, whilst trying to avoid getting stuck in the soft peat. I wanted to get as much of the loch, wee island and hillscapes in the shot as my lens would allow. I waited a good thirty minutes or so for the light to bounce off the Old Man, whilst giving me the contrast I was hoping for. I loved the inviting look of the freshly fallen soft snow on The Storr Ridge to the left.
