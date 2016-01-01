Photographing Lac de Chesery, Switzerland by Nicolas Alexander Otto

I have been to this lake four times now, and each time I walked away with worse images than I expected. The first time I visited the location was back in 2011 and I walked up the 1000 plus metre elevation with a very heavy backpack and was completely disorganised. Still, I had a great time once I was up there near the peaks of the Aiguille Rouge next to the lakeside. However, I swore to myself that I wouldn’t walk up there again because I felt like I had taken my picture and that was it. The next time, two years later, I hiked again, thinking maybe this was my moment. I was wrong, it was just as exhausting, yet again I had a great time and got some decent pictures, but it was just as well I told myself this was the last time. Then, last year, I walked up there twice in three months, thinking to myself “what the hell am I doing here again?”

I don’t know what it was but something about this place emits a certain magnetism that I cannot get away from each time I drive 1000 kilometres and find myself walking up the slopes to reach the lake. I’m not planning to return, but somehow I doubt that I will get around to such a decision. The sight is breathtaking, and the variance of light conditions so broad, it’s a shame not to try again and see what it holds in store.

While I was on my last trip, during which I took the panoramic picture you see here, I finally thought that I had done the location justice. Perhaps now I can take a break from the place. Or perhaps not, depending on how fast the attraction of the area throws its charm at me and makes me walk up to the lake again.

Read this and many more articles in High Definition inside Issue 59 of Landscape Photography Magazine.

Add post to my favourites