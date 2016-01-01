Photographing Lac de Chesery, Switzerland by Nicolas Alexander Otto
I have been to this lake four times now, and each time I walked away with worse images than I expected. The first time I visited the location was back in 2011 and I walked up the 1000 plus metre elevation with a very heavy backpack and was completely disorganised. Still, I had a great time once I was up there near the peaks of the Aiguille Rouge next to the lakeside. However, I swore to myself that I wouldn’t walk up there again because I felt like I had taken my picture and that was it. The next time, two years later, I hiked again, thinking maybe this was my moment. I was wrong, it was just as exhausting, yet again I had a great time and got some decent pictures, but it was just as well I told myself this was the last time. Then, last year, I walked up there twice in three months, thinking to myself “what the hell am I doing here again?”
I don’t know what it was but something about this place emits a certain magnetism that I cannot get away from each time I drive 1000 kilometres and find myself walking up the slopes to reach the lake. I’m not planning to return, but somehow I doubt that I will get around to such a decision. The sight is breathtaking, and the variance of light conditions so broad, it’s a shame not to try again and see what it holds in store.
While I was on my last trip, during which I took the panoramic picture you see here, I finally thought that I had done the location justice. Perhaps now I can take a break from the place. Or perhaps not, depending on how fast the attraction of the area throws its charm at me and makes me walk up to the lake again.
17 comments on “Photographing Lac de Chesery, Switzerland”
Google maps: lacs des chéserys and you arrive at the right place
This is in France not Switzerland! You should at least know in which country you are!
I think you should take a look at Google maps. You will find that this spot is in Switzerland and not in France.
I gave been 20 times at this place and it is in France!
True this is in France. It’s the Chamonix valley and Mont-Blanc range
Yes there is one in Switzerland with a almost similar name. But the one on this Foto is in France.
Good job! 😀
Take a look at this screengrab from Google maps and pay attention to the black line on the left (border line). Lac de Chesery is clearly inside Switzerland. I have no idea what makes you think it is in France.
Yes but this is not the lake on the photo!
This are the right ones: you tip lacs des chéserys in Google maps and it will say Charmonix France!
It’s not this lake google map is wrong. Verify your source it’s in Chamonix 10 minutes by walk after the lac Blanc also very famous. search “lac blanc” in geoportail for a true map.
But OK you can also let run all your readers to Switzerland, then it is more calm up there😉
And “Lacs des Chéserys” is definitely in France, next to Chamonix.
The Chesery Lake is located in france and not in Switzerland
Lac de Chésery is a lake in the municipality of Monthey, canton of Valais, Switzerland. It is located close to the French border, below the Pointe de Chésery.