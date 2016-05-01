Photographing Knopin, Poland by Piotr Wyrzykowski

Apparently, the Inuit can recognise 60 types of snow. I can recall some of them when clearing the snow off my car, but 60? It’s a tricky argument to talk about all kinds of typologies and diversity. Polish language, complex and extensive as it is, has about six genetic names of fog – English language probably about the same. But every photographer who works during sunrises knows many more. It can be hard to easily name every type of mist, fog or haze, but luckily we are no linguists, we don’t have to call everything we see. We only need to portray it, that’s where it comes down to.

In Warmia at the Northeast Poland the most misty season is the autumn, when thick and broad clouds hang low over the ground. There is fog floating over water surface, shifting around in the mild morning breeze. Mist hidden in basins of hills and vaporising after the first sun rays warm the landscape up. In a deep forest, thin haze stays up in the branches and foliage, that’s when you can really photograph sun rays splitting the forest. Yes, a photographer knows them all and can make use of fog in creative ways.

For this picture the location was carefully chosen. I had checked the sunrise time and direction, drove nearby and walked to my final destination – all this one hour earlier. Preparation is the key they say, so everything was ready; spare batteries, teleconverter, polarising filter, remote shutter release and last but not least, myself. There was a scene developing, the stage had been set. It was now only a matter of catching the moment.

Read this and many more articles in High Definition inside Issue 63 of Landscape Photography Magazine.

Add post to my favourites