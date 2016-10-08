Do you have a landscape picture of an intimate nature (closeup)? We'd love to publish your intimate landscape image in the magazine. Besides being published in the magazine, the best pictures will be promoted via our Flickr and 500px pages, as well as our Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
About LPM Team
View all posts by LPM Team | Visit Website »
Related Posts
-
Photo of the Month
Enter the Landscape Photography Magazine ‘Photo of the Month’ event and win our grand prize of a Platinum membership for a year.
-
Picture Of The Day
If you feel you have a picture worthy to be our ‘Picture of the Day’, then we’d love to publish it in the LPM Forum. Your picture may also be published in the magazine.
-
Magazine Cover
Do you have a picture worth to become the next Landscape Photography Magazine cover? You can now upload it directly from the website.
-
Website Splash Screen
See your picture displayed as the Splash Screen on our website for a full month. Your name will be displayed on the picture also.
-
Photo of the Week
For a chance to have your picture become our next Photo of the Week and be promoted on these pages and also on our Social Media pages, enter this post.
-
Photographer Of The Week
For a chance to be our next Photographer of the Week and be promoted on these pages and also on our Social Media pages, simply enter this post.
-
Galleria Picture Submission
Take Part • Your picture will be published in the magazine, Forum, Flickr, 500px, Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
4 comments on “Intimate Landscapes”
How do we submit an Intimate Landscape photo if we are already a subscriber! I can’t seem to get past the “Free registration required to access the submission form on this page”
Hello TK Thompson
If you can see the “Free Registration Required” box, then you are not logged in. If you are a subscriber already, you need to login first.
Hello LPM,
I understand the minimum size for the image is 3500 px but is there a minimum resolution? Should it be the native resolution of the camera (200 dpi) or 72 dpi? Also, does the image have to be less than a certain size (eg 4MB)? I ask because, in spite of numerous attempts, my file doesn’t upload.
Best.
Vidya
Hi Vidya
Monitor resolutions are no longer 72dpi. Some modern monitors are 120dpi. Anything between 100-150dpi is fine.
As for mb size, this is up to 50mb, which is more than adequate for a jpg.
When you say “file doesn’t upload”, do you mean that it uploads but it gives you a red cross next to the file? If this is the case, then you need to know that this does not mean the file doesn’t upload, it means that you can delete and replace the uploaded file.